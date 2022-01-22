Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 427,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.