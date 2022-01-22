Sovryn (SOV) Price Tops $5.36

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sovryn has a market cap of $111.76 million and approximately $511,566.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00015326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,842,823 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

