Spaceswap (MILK2) Market Capitalization Hits $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spaceswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.