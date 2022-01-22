SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $16,200.74 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,988,325 coins and its circulating supply is 10,750,740 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

