SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

