Spectrecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00167346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00351247 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00062266 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

