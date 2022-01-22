Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.89

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $1.97. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,112,619 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 186.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

