Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $245.23

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.23 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 242.50 ($3.31). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.34), with a volume of 560,438 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.09) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221 ($3.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £982.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

