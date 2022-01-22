Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of ($1.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 347,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPR traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $44.88. 2,079,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
