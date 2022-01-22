Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after buying an additional 666,487 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 585,193 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

