Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.69

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 35.69 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.53). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.53), with a volume of 39,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Sportech in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The company has a market cap of £39 million and a PE ratio of 3.36.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

