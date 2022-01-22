SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SPX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPXC stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

