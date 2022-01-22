Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21.
In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
