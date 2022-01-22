Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $8,273,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

