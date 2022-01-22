SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

