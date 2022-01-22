StableXSwap Price Tops $1.05 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002999 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $878.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,177.27 or 1.00004606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00087026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.00431517 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

