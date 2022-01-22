Stacks 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117.41 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004043 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $117.41 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00187864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00173766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,341,707 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.