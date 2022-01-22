Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $286,182.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

