Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

