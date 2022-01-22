State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after acquiring an additional 228,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

