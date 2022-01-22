Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $937,961.69

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $937,961.69 and approximately $2,228.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

