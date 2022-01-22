Stellar Price Down 24.6% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $4.82 billion and approximately $746.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00186816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00173379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00034497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,296 coins and its circulating supply is 24,802,247,269 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

