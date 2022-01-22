Step Finance Price Down 49.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $557,326.04 and approximately $4.36 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.96 or 0.06806873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00057592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,918.95 or 1.00081102 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.