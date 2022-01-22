Step Hero Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Million (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Step Hero has traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $360,354.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

