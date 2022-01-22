stETH (Lido) Price Tops $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00054536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.