stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.42 or 0.06911167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,523.94 or 0.99906371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00054536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

