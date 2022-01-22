Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Stevia shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 530,901 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About Stevia (OTCMKTS:STEV)

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

