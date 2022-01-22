Stipend Price Reaches $0.0299 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $388,340.39 and $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,085.87 or 1.00009910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00085321 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00276115 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00352809 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00161689 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,976,999 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

