STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $194.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.34 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $751.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in STORE Capital by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.55 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

