STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Capital One Financial

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Capital One Financial in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

STORE Capital stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

