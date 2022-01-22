Storj Reaches Market Cap of $372.39 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $372.39 million and $63.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,601,749 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

