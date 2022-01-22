Stratos (STOS) Hits Market Cap of $28.78 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Stratos has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $2.66 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratos has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

