Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Tops $82.66 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $26.72 or 0.00076158 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $82.66 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,093,713 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

