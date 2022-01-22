StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $301,775.17 and approximately $61.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,539,498,930 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.