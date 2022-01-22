Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after buying an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

