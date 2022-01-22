Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Tops $784.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $593,288.73 and $784.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00045146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.