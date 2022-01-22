SUKU (SUKU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.57 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SUKU has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $69.57 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

