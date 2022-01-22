Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.60

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and traded as high as $15.42. Sumitomo shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 31,041 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,537,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

