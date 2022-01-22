Summitry LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summitry LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.6% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $41,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,027. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

