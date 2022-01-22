Summitry LLC Has $31.40 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summitry LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,272,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,858,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $367.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

