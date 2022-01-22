Summitry LLC Has $53.73 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,587,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

