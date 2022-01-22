Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Seeyond lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

