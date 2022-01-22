Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (SUNFU)

Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited (SUNFU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $129.5 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to capitalize on the capabilities of our management team and our sponsor to identify, acquire and operate a business that may provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns in the telecommunications, media and technology industries in the Middle East and/or Asia (excluding China). We shall not undertake our initial business combination with any entity with its principal business operations in China (including Hong Kong and Macau). (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) “.

Sunfire Acquisition Corp. Limited was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at c/o GLD Partners, LP 1800 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1475 Los Angeles, CA 90067 and can be reached via phone at (213) 616-0011.

