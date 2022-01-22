Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.93 million and $1.33 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.17 or 0.06867833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,111,407 coins and its circulating supply is 341,930,691 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

