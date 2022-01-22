SuperFarm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.80 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SuperFarm has a market cap of $259.58 million and approximately $32.80 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013742 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

