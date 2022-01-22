SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $82,258.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $5.09 million and $82,258.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00051483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.01 or 0.06916759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.94 or 0.99804678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003433 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,392,351 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

