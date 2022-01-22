Swapcoinz One Day Volume Hits $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars.

