Swiss National Bank Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of C3.ai worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

