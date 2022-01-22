Swiss National Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ultra Clean worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

UCTT opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

