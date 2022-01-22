Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of PJT Partners worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PJT opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

