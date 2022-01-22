Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,200 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Unisys worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unisys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 15.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Unisys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $18.23 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

